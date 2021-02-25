Men’s Health, Starring Tony Shalhoub and Santino Fontana, Premieres February 25

The Audible audio play is directed by Scott Ellis.

Audible’s winter slate of programming continues February 25 with Daniel Goldfarb’s Men’s Health, starring Tony winners Tony Shalhoub, Santino Fontana, and Laura Benanti. Diane Guerrero and Tom Hollander round out the cast.

Adam is a TV writer in search of a diagnosis for a very personal problem. He ends up half-naked and fully freaked out in the exam room of Dr. Szabo, a physician with a unique bedside manner offering some truly unorthodox treatment options. After several months of appointments, both patient and doctor begin to open up, sharing some of the most private parts of their lives. But when Adam decides to write about their relationship, Dr. Szabo discovers how frightening and freeing it feels to be truly exposed.

Men’s Health is directed by Scott Ellis with sound design by John Gromada. The audio play is the latest in a string of new releases from Audible, including Hop Tha A by James Anthony Tyler and Mugabe, My Dad & Me by Tonderai Munyevu. Next up is The Sound Inside, starring Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman, who originated the roles on Broadway last season. Parker is nominated for her performance.

Shalhoub and Fontana previously starred together in Act One on Broadway in 2014.

