Merrily We Roll Along's Jim Walton, Ann Morrison, Lonny Price, Jason Alexander Reunite on Stars in the House September 9

By Andrew Gans
Sep 09, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the short-lived 1981 Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Merrily We Roll Along September 9.

Guests include original stars Jim Walton, Ann Morrison, Lonny Price, and Jason Alexander. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

READ: Stars in the House Town Hall Event, Featuring Chita Rivera, Brenda Braxton, Kelli O'Hara, More, Sets New Date

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Based on the 1934 George S. Kaufman-Moss Hart play of the same title, Merrily We Roll Along travels backwards in time to navigate the twists and turns of a group of close friends from the disenchantment of adulthood to the moment when they set out to take on the world in their early 20's.

Tony winner Ben Platt and upcoming Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein head the cast of a film adaptation.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

