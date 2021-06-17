Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline Star in Dear Elizabeth June 17

By Dan Meyer
Jun 17, 2021
 
The Spotlight on Plays virtual reading series concludes with this work by Sarah Ruhl.
Broadway’s Best Shows’ Spotlight on Plays series concludes June 17 with a virtual reading of Sarah Ruhl’s Dear Elizabeth, starring Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline. The presentation begins at 8 PM ET with stage directions voiced by Polly Noonan.

Kate Whoriskey (Ruined) directs Ruhl’s play based on the compiled letters between poets Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop. Dear Elizabeth maps the relationship of these two poets from first meeting to an abbreviated affair—and the turmoil of their lives in between.

The reading is produced by Good Productions/Patty Baker, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Louise Gund, Willette Klausner, Judith Manocherian, Alix Ritchie, Jenna Segal, and The Shubert Organization. Associate producers are Rose Caiola, Barbara Freitag, and Gabrielle Palitz.

Spotlight on Plays is created by Jeffrey Richards with Jacob Soroken Porter and Jim Glaub. All proceeds from the readings benefit The Actors Fund.

This isn't the first time three-time Tony winner Kline and Tony nominee Streep have worked together—they starred in Sophie's Choice (which earned Streep her second Oscar) and Ricki and The Flash on screen. On stage, they starred in the Shakespeare in the Park productions of The Seagull, Mother Courage and Her Children, and more.

