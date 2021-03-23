Meryl Streep, Mary-Louise Parker, More Join Spotlight on Plays Spring Lineup

The season begins March 25 with Larissa FastHorse’s The Thanksgiving Play.

Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker, and Broadway alum Carla Gugino have joined the upcoming spring lineup of Spotlight on Plays. As previously announced , the season begins March 25 with The Thanksgiving Play followed by Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous April 9.

While dates for the additional five plays by women have yet to be announced, casting and creative team details have begun to trickle in over the past few weeks.

Streep will star opposite Kevin Kline as Elizabeth and Robert, respectively, in Sarah Ruhl’s Dear Elizabeth, directed by Kate Whoriskey. Parker will play Anna in Paula Vogel’s The Baltimore Waltz, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. Lillian Hellman’s Watch on the Rhine, directed by Sarna Lapine, will feature Gugino as Sara Muller and Ellen Burstyn as Fanny Farrelly.

Rounding out the casting news are the previously reported Audra McDonald as Suzanne Alexander in the Kenny Leon-directed Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy and Kathryn Hahn as Gorgeous Teitelbaum in Wendy Wassersteins’ The Sisters Rosensweig, directed by Anna D. Shapiro.