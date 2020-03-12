Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall Shut Down Over COVID-19 Concerns

The New York City institutions have canceled all performances through March.

As Broadway and theatre institutions across the country announce extra precautions and decisions to postpone performances, COVID-19 concerns have taken hold of the classical music scene in New York City as well. Both the Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall have canceled all performances scheduled through March 31 (the Met's plan takes effect immediately, the latter will still hold events March 12).

The Met's decision affects performances of all six operas presented at the house over the next few weeks, including the new production of Der Fliegender Holländer, which was slated to be broadcast live in movie theatres globally March 14.

Among the slate of programs scheduled at Carnegie Hall were performances from the San Francisco Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the New York Pops.

Both organizations will work with patrons to arrange refunds, and in the case of the Met, exchanges for future performances. Those who purchased tickets from third parties are instructed to contact their point of purchase.

Across the country, producers and theatre owners are shutting down or altering their performance methods to aid in efforts to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus. In San Francisco, performances of Hamilton and The Last Ship were canceled fully, while the city's engagement of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has reduced its capacity in response to mandates on mass gatherings. As of 1 PM March 12, all Broadway shows are slated to go on as scheduled.

