Metropolitan Opera Celebrates National Council Auditions With Streams Featuring Past Winners, Announces 2021 Finalists

Ten singers will compete for cash prizes of $20,000 in the May 16 stream.

The Metropolitan Opera will live stream the Grand Finals Concert of the 2021 National Council Auditions, set to take place May 16 at 3 PM. Ten young singers will compete for the $20,000 cash prizes—remaining finalists will receive $10,000. Met favorite Ryan Speedo Green, a winner of the 2011 auditions, will host.

Leading up to the concert, the Met will showcase performances featuring past winners in its Nightly Met Streams series: look out for star turns from Renée Fleming, Susan Graham, Lawrence Brownlee, Teresa Stratas, and Sondra Radvanovsky. The lineup also includes the 2009 documentary The Audition, which captures the events of the 2007 competition.

See below for this year’s list of finalists and the May 10–16 streaming schedule (the free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each). Registration to watch the Grand Finals Concert is free but required, available here.

Jongwon Han, 26, bass-baritone (Rocky Mountain Region: Seoul, South Korea)

Duke Kim, 29, tenor (Western Region: Seoul, South Korea)

Hyoyoung Kim, 24, soprano (Southeast Region: Seoul, South Korea)

Brittany Olivia Logan, 28, soprano (New England Region: Garden Grove, CA)

Raven McMillon, 25, soprano (New England Region: Baltimore, MD)

Timothy Murray, 29, baritone (Western Region: Milwaukee, WI)

Murrella Parton, 30, soprano (Southeast Region: Seymour, TN)

Erica Petrocelli, 28, soprano (Central Region: East Greenwich, RI)

Emily Sierra, 23, mezzo-soprano (Eastern Region: Chicago, IL)

Emily Treigle, 23, mezzo-soprano (Gulf Coast Region: New Orleans, LA)

May 10: Puccini’s La Bohème

Starring Teresa Stratas, Renata Scotto, José Carreras, Richard Stilwell, and James Morris, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. Originally broadcast January 16, 1982.

May 11: Mozart’s Don Giovanni

Starring Carol Vaness, Karita Mattila, Dawn Upshaw, Jerry Hadley, Samuel Ramey, Ferrucio Furlanetto, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. Originally broadcast April 5, 1990.

May 12: Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde

Starring Jane Eaglen, Katarina Dalayman, Ben Heppner, Hans-Joachim Ketelsen, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. Production by Dieter Dorn. Originally broadcast December 18, 1999.

May 13: Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier

Starring Renée Fleming, Christine Schäfer, Susan Graham, Eric Cutler, Thomas Allen, and Kristinn Sigmundsson, conducted by Edo de Waart. Production by Nathaniel Merrill. Originally broadcast January 9, 2010.

May 14: The Audition

The feature-length documentary takes you behind the scenes at the Metropolitan Opera’s National Council Auditions, where each year thousands of hopefuls compete for a cash prize, the chance to sing on the Met stage—and the opportunity to launch a major operatic career. Directed by Susan Froemke.

May 15: Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia

Starring Isabel Leonard, Lawrence Brownlee, Christopher Maltman, Maurizo Muraro, and Paata Burchuladze, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Production by Bartlett Sher. Originally broadcast November 22, 2014.