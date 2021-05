Metropolitan Opera Commemorates Mother’s Day With a Questionable Lineup of Family Drama

For when flowers just won’t cut it, there’s Elektra and Agrippina.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the Metropolitan Opera has assembled a lineup of free streams that center around, erm, complicated family dynamics. That latest themed week of the Nightly Met Streams series kicks off May 3 with Strauss’ Elektra.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

May 3: Strauss’s Elektra

Starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, and Eric Owens, conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. Production by Patrice Chéreau. Originally broadcast April 30, 2016.

May 4: Handel’s Rodelinda

Starring Renée Fleming, Stephanie Blythe, Andreas Scholl, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, and Shenyang, conducted by Harry Bicket. Production by Stephen Wadsworth. Originally broadcast December 3, 2011.

May 5: Thomas’s Hamlet

Starring Marlis Petersen, Jennifer Larmore, Simon Keenlyside, and James Morris, conducted by Louis Langrée. Production by Patrice Caurier & Moshe Leiser. Originally broadcast March 27, 2010.

May 6: Bellini’s Norma

Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Joseph Calleja, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Carlo Rizzi. Production by Sir David McVicar. Originally broadcast October 7, 2017.

May 7: Berg’s Wozzeck

Starring Elza van den Heever, Tamara Mumford, Christopher Ventris, Gerhard Siegel, Andrew Staples, Peter Mattei, and Christian Van Horn, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by William Kentridge. Originally broadcast January 11, 2020.

May 8: Puccini’s Madama Butterfly

Starring Patricia Racette, Maria Zifchak, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by Patrick Summers. Production by Anthony Minghella. Originally broadcast March 7, 2009.