Metropolitan Opera Does 'Puccini Week' With Streams of Bohème, Butterfly, Tosca, More

The Nightly Met Streams series enters its 28th week.

The Metropolitan Opera celebrates Giacomo Puccini in the latest themed week of its Nightly Met Streams series. Catch seven classic titles by the composer September 21–27.

The lineup begins Monday night with a 2009 performance of La Rondine starring Angela Gheorghiu, Lisette Oropesa, and Roberto Alagna. Later on in the weekend are selections with some of the composer's (and opera's) most recognizable melodies: Turandot (September 26) and La Bohème (September 27).

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

September 21: La Rondine

Conducted by Marco Armiliato; starring Angela Gheorghiu, Lisette Oropesa, Roberto Alagna, Marius Brenciu, and Samuel Ramey. Originally broadcast January 10, 2009.

September 22: La Fanciulla del West

Conducted by Nicola Luisotti; starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo. Originally broadcast January 8, 2011.

September 23: Manon Lescaut

Conducted by Fabio Luisi; starring Kristine Opolais, Roberto Alagna, Massimo Cavalletti, and Brindley Sherratt. Originally broadcast March 5, 2016.

September 24: Madama Butterfly

Conducted by Patrick Summers; starring Patricia Racette, Maria Zifchak, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft. Originally broadcast March 7, 2009.

September 25: Tosca

Conducted by Emmanuel Villaume; starring Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo, and Željko Lučić. Originally broadcast January 27, 2018.

September 26: Turandot

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin; starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov, and James Morris. Originally broadcast October 12, 2019.