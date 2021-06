Metropolitan Opera Highlights LGBTQIA+ Singers in Free Pride Week Streams

The Nightly Met Streams series continues with The Exterminating Angel, Rusalka, and more.

While there aren’t too many LGBTQIA+ characters in the Metropolitan Opera catalog (though, let’s face it: Ježibaba is canonically queer), the NYC institution is commemorating Pride by offering free streams of performances from talented members of the queer community.

An ensemble cast attends the party that never ends (a Pride staple) in Thomas Adès’ The Exterminating Angel June 21; the lineup continues with mezzo-soprano and bisexual flag waver Jamie Barton as sea witch Ježibaba in Dvořák’s Rusalka.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

June 21: Thomas Adès’s The Exterminating Angel

Starring Audrey Luna, Amanda Echalaz, Sally Matthews, Sophie Bevan, Alice Coote, Christine Rice, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, Frédéric Antoun, David Portillo, David Adam Moore, Rod Gilfry, Kevin Burdette, Christian Van Horn, and Sir John Tomlinson, conducted by Thomas Adès. Production by Tom Cairns. Originally broadcast November 18, 2017.

June 22: Dvořák’s Rusalka

Starring Kristine Opolais, Katarina Dalayman, Jamie Barton, Brandon Jovanovich, and Eric Owens, conducted by Sir Mark Elder. Production by Mary Zimmerman. Originally broadcast February 25, 2017.

June 23: Donizetti’s Maria Stuarda

Starring Elza van den Heever, Joyce DiDonato, Matthew Polenzani, Joshua Hopkins, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Sir David McVicar. Originally broadcast January 19, 2013.

June 24: Puccini’s Tosca

Starring Patricia Racette, Roberto Alagna, George Gagnidze, and John Del Carlo, conducted by Riccardo Frizza. Production by Luc Bondy. Originally broadcast November 9, 2013.

June 25: Puccini’s Turandot

Starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov, and James Morris, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Originally broadcast October 12, 2019.

June 26: Britten’s Billy Budd

Starring Philip Langridge, Dwayne Croft, and James Morris, conducted by Steuart Bedford. Production by John Dexter. Originally broadcast March 11, 1997.