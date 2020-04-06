Metropolitan Opera Offers Aida, Così fan tutte, More Online This Week, Launches Free Student Streams

The Free Student Streams, separate from the ongoing nightly series, will offer resources to students and teachers.

The Metropolitan Opera, though closed for the remainder of the season, continues to provide at-home entertainment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic with its fourth week of its Nightly Met Opera Streams series. To further extend its outreach to students and teachers specifically, the New York City organization has also launched a Free Student Streams program.

The Free Student Streams, in addition to offering a title from its Live in HD catalog every Wednesday for 48 hours beginning at 5 PM ET, will provide materials—including background information, student activities, illustrated synopses, and coloring pages—the Monday before for the rest of the week. At 4 PM each Wednesday (an hour before the stream becomes available), students can interact with Met artists in a virtual conversation on Zoom.

This week's Student title is the Met's English language version of Mozart's The Magic Flute, directed by Tony winner Julie Taymor. The Wednesday Zoom conversation will feature tenor Matthew Polenzani (who sings Tamino in the broadcast) and Executive Stage Director Paula Suozzi. Later Student Streams will include Cendrillon, L'Elisir d'Amore, Hansel and Gretel, and Carmen.

For more information, visit MetOpera.org/FreeStudentStreams.

The fourth weekly lineup of nightly streams includes the 2018 transmission of Aida starring Anna Netrebko and Anita Rachvelishvili (the two will reprise their performances in Michael Mayer's new production, opening the 2020–2021 season this fall), the Bartlett Sher-helmed Roméo et Juliette, and the Coney Island-set staging of Così fan tutte featuring Kelli O'Hara.

Each title will be available for free from the company's homepage starting at 7:30 PM and will remain there for the following 23 hours. Each of the performances are among the recordings cataloged in the Met's On Demand subscription service.

See below for the full lineup for the week of April 6.

April 6: Verdi’s Aida

Conducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, and Aleksandrs Antonenko. (Originally broadcast October 6, 2018.)

April 7: Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West

Conducted by Nicola Luisotti, starring Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo. (Originally broadcast January 8, 2011.)

April 8: Verdi’s Falstaff

Conducted by James Levine, starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, and Ambrogio Maestri. (Originally broadcast December 14, 2013.)

April 9: Wagner’s Parsifal

Conducted by Daniele Gatti, starring Katarina Dalayman, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei, and René Pape. (Originally broadcast March 2, 2013.)

April 10: Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette

Conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, starring Diana Damrau and Vittorio Grigolo. (Originally broadcast January 21, 2017.)

April 11: Donizetti’s Don Pasquale

Conducted by James Levine; starring Anna Netrebko, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecien. (Originally broadcast November 13, 2010.)