Metropolitan Opera Offers Free Streams of American-Composed Operas in Week Leading Up to July 4

The latest Nightly Met Streams lineup includes Nico Muhly’s Marnie and Philip Glass’ Satyagraha and Akhnaten.

The Metropolitan Opera continues its series of free streams with a lineup dedicated to American composers. In the week leading up to Independence Day, viewers can tune in to catch works by such artists as Nico Muhly, John Adams, and Philip Glass.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

June 28: Nico Muhly’s Marnie

Starring Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, Christopher Maltman, Janis Kelly, and Denyce Graves, conducted by Roberto Spano. Production by Michael Mayer. Originally broadcast November 10, 2018.

June 29: John Adams’ Doctor Atomic

Starring Sasha Cooke, Thomas Glenn, Gerald Finley, and Richard Paul Fink, conducted by Alan Gilbert. Production by Penny Woolcock. Originally broadcast November 8, 2008.

June 30: John Corigliano’s The Ghosts of Versailles

Starring Teresa Stratas, Håkan Hagegård, Gino Quilico, Graham Clark, Marilyn Horne, and Renée Fleming, conducted by James Levine. Production by Sir Colin Graham. Originally broadcast January 10, 1992.

July 1: Philip Glass’ Satyagraha

Starring Rachelle Durkin, Richard Croft, Kim Josephson, and Alfred Walker, conducted by Dante Anzolini. Production by Phelim McDermott. Originally broadcast November 19, 2011.

July 2: John Adams’ Nixon in China

Starring Kathleen Kim, Janis Kelly, Robert Brubaker, Russell Braun, James Maddalena, and Richard Paul Fink, conducted by John Adams. Production by Peter Sellars. Originally broadcast February 12, 2011.

July 3: Weill’s Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny

Starring Teresa Stratas, Astrid Varnay, Richard Cassilly, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast November 27, 1979.