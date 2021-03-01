Metropolitan Opera Salutes Beverly Sills, Leontyne Price, Renée Fleming, More in Women’s History Month Streams

The company kicks off the month with a week of performances featuring trailblazing women of opera.

As the Metropolitan Opera approaches a year of free streams during the coronavirus shutdown, the company kicks off Women’s History Month with a week dedicated to women who’ve made significant contributions to the artform on and off the stage.

The lineup begins with a 1979 performance of Don Pasquale, starring soprano and artistic leader Beverly Sills. Later streams will center such beloved divas as Renée Fleming (Rusalka, March 6) and Leontyne Price (La Forza del Destino, March 7).

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

March 1: Donizetti’s Don Pasquale

Starring Beverly Sills, Alfredo Kraus, Håkan Hagegård, and Gabriel Bacquier, conducted by Nicola Rescigno. Production by John Dexter. Originally broadcast January 11, 1979.

March 2: Verdi’s Falstaff

Starring Mirella Freni, Barbara Bonney, Marilyn Horne, Susan Graham, Paul Plishka, Frank Lopardo, and Bruno Pola, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. Originally broadcast October 10, 1992.

March 3: Wagner’s Die Walküre

Starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Production by Otto Schenk. Originally broadcast April 8, 1989.

March 4: Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte

Starring Golda Schultz, Kathryn Lewek, Charles Castronovo, Markus Werba, Christian Van Horn, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. Production by Julie Taymor. Originally broadcast October 14, 2017.

March 5: Britten’s Peter Grimes

Starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey, and Anthony Michaels-Moore, conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles. Production by John Doyle. Originally broadcast March 15, 2008.

March 6: Dvořák’s Rusalka

Starring Renée Fleming, Emily Magee, Dolora Zajick, Piotr Beczała, and John Relyea, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Otto Schenk. Originally broadcast February 8, 2014.