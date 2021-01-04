Metropolitan Opera Stars Go Head-to-Head in First Week of 2021 Free Streams

By Ryan McPhee
Jan 04, 2021
 
Explore some of opera's most epic rivalries in the nightly streaming series.
Elza van den Heever and Joyce DiDonato in <i>Maria Stuarda</i>
Elza van den Heever and Joyce DiDonato in Maria Stuarda Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera

Should auld acquaintance be forgot? Not in opera. If you've got a bone to pick, sing it out.

The Metropolitan Opera kicks off the New Year with a week of free streams highlighting epic rivalries. Catch regal mezzos vs. sopranos, tenors and baritones at two sides of a love triangle, and more in the latest lineup of Nightly Met Streams.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below. On deck for the following week: a roster of Renée Fleming signature roles.

January 4: Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur
Starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczała, Carlo Bosi, Ambrogio Maestri, and Maurizio Muraro, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Originally broadcast January 12, 2019.

January 5: Rossini’s La Donna del Lago
Starring Joyce DiDonato, Daniela Barcellona, Juan Diego Flórez, John Osborn, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Originally broadcast March 14, 2015.

January 6: Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles
Starring Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Nicolas Testé, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Originally broadcast January 16, 2016.

January 7: Bellini’s I Puritani
Starring Anna Netrebko, Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo, and John Relyea, conducted by Patrick Summers. Originally broadcast January 6, 2007.

January 8: Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci
Cavalleria Rusticana: Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jane Bunnell, Marcelo Álvarez, and George Gagnidze, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Pagliacci: Patricia Racette, Marcelo Álvarez, George Gagnidze, and Lucas Meachem, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Originally broadcast April 25, 2015.

January 9: Donizetti’s Maria Stuarda
Starring Elza van den Heever, Joyce DiDonato, Matthew Polenzani, Joshua Hopkins, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Originally broadcast January 19, 2013.

January 10: Verdi’s Il Trovatore
Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Dolora Zajick, Marcelo Álvarez, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Originally broadcast April 30, 2011.

