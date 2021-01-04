Metropolitan Opera Stars Go Head-to-Head in First Week of 2021 Free Streams

Should auld acquaintance be forgot? Not in opera. If you've got a bone to pick, sing it out.
The Metropolitan Opera kicks off the New Year with a week of free streams highlighting epic rivalries. Catch regal mezzos vs. sopranos, tenors and baritones at two sides of a love triangle, and more in the latest lineup of Nightly Met Streams.
The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below. On deck for the following week: a roster of Renée Fleming signature roles.
January 4: Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur
Starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczała, Carlo Bosi, Ambrogio Maestri, and Maurizio Muraro, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Originally broadcast January 12, 2019.
January 5: Rossini’s La Donna del Lago
Starring Joyce DiDonato, Daniela Barcellona, Juan Diego Flórez, John Osborn, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Originally broadcast March 14, 2015.
January 6: Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles
Starring Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Nicolas Testé, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Originally broadcast January 16, 2016.
January 7: Bellini’s I Puritani
Starring Anna Netrebko, Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo, and John Relyea, conducted by Patrick Summers. Originally broadcast January 6, 2007.
January 8: Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci
Cavalleria Rusticana: Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jane Bunnell, Marcelo Álvarez, and George Gagnidze, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Pagliacci: Patricia Racette, Marcelo Álvarez, George Gagnidze, and Lucas Meachem, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Originally broadcast April 25, 2015.
January 9: Donizetti’s Maria Stuarda
Starring Elza van den Heever, Joyce DiDonato, Matthew Polenzani, Joshua Hopkins, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Originally broadcast January 19, 2013.
January 10: Verdi’s Il Trovatore
Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Dolora Zajick, Marcelo Álvarez, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Originally broadcast April 30, 2011.