Metropolitan Opera Stars Go Head-to-Head in First Week of 2021 Free Streams

Explore some of opera's most epic rivalries in the nightly streaming series.

Should auld acquaintance be forgot? Not in opera. If you've got a bone to pick, sing it out.

The Metropolitan Opera kicks off the New Year with a week of free streams highlighting epic rivalries. Catch regal mezzos vs. sopranos, tenors and baritones at two sides of a love triangle, and more in the latest lineup of Nightly Met Streams.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below. On deck for the following week: a roster of Renée Fleming signature roles.

January 4: Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur

Starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczała, Carlo Bosi, Ambrogio Maestri, and Maurizio Muraro, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Originally broadcast January 12, 2019.

January 5: Rossini’s La Donna del Lago

Starring Joyce DiDonato, Daniela Barcellona, Juan Diego Flórez, John Osborn, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Originally broadcast March 14, 2015.

January 6: Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles

Starring Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecień, and Nicolas Testé, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Originally broadcast January 16, 2016.

January 7: Bellini’s I Puritani

Starring Anna Netrebko, Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo, and John Relyea, conducted by Patrick Summers. Originally broadcast January 6, 2007.

January 8: Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci

Cavalleria Rusticana: Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jane Bunnell, Marcelo Álvarez, and George Gagnidze, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Pagliacci: Patricia Racette, Marcelo Álvarez, George Gagnidze, and Lucas Meachem, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Originally broadcast April 25, 2015.

January 9: Donizetti’s Maria Stuarda

Starring Elza van den Heever, Joyce DiDonato, Matthew Polenzani, Joshua Hopkins, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Originally broadcast January 19, 2013.