Metropolitan Opera Streams Full Ring Cycle, More During ‘Wagner Week’

Week 30 of the Nightly Met Streams series also includes free presentations of Tristan und Isolde, Tannhäuser, and Parsifal.

The Metropolitan Opera enters another themed week of its free Nightly Met Streams series, showcasing all-Wagner works in its 30th edition. The lineup includes a presentation of the composer’s Ring cycle with performances from 1989 and 1990.

Prior to the four-part cycle, the Met will stream two more recent presentations: its 2016 production of Tristan und Isolde starring Stuart Skelton and Nina Stemme and a 2015 performance of Tannhäuser with Eva-Maria Westbroek, Johan Botha, and Peter Mattei.

Das Rheingold kicks off the Ring cycle, followed by a 1990 performance of Die Walküre (led by Hildegard Behrens and featuring Jessye Norman), Siegfried, and Götterdämmerung. Rounding out the list is François Girard’s staging of Parsifal, with Jonas Kaufmann in the title role.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

October 5: Tristan und Isolde

Starring Nina Stemme, Ekaterina Gubanova, Stuart Skelton, Evgeny Nikitin, and René Pape. Originally broadcast October 8, 2016.

October 6: Tannhäuser

Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Michelle DeYoung, Johan Botha, Peter Mattei, and Günther Groissböck. Originally broadcast October 31, 2015.

October 7: Das Rheingold

Starring Christa Ludwig, Siegfried Jerusalem, James Morris, and Ekkehard Wlaschiha. Originally broadcast April 23, 1990.

October 8: Die Walküre

Starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris, and Kurt Moll. Originally broadcast April 8, 1989.

October 9: Siegfried

Starring Hildegard Behrens, Siegfried Jerusalem, and James Morris. Originally broadcast April 26, 1990.

October 10: Götterdämmerung

Starring Hildegard Behrens, Christa Ludwig, Siegfried Jerusalem, and Matti Salminen. Originally broadcast May 5, 1990.