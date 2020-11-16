Metropolitan Opera Streams ‘Yannick Week’ With Rusalka, Traviata, Wozzeck, and More

By Ryan McPhee
Nov 16, 2020
 
The Nightly Met Streams series continues with seven performances conducted by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Rose Callahan / Met Opera

The Metropolitan Opera salutes its music director this week with a streaming setlist of seven performances, each conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

The lineup begins November 16 with one of his earlier appearances at the New York house, taking to the podium for a 2010 performance of Don Carlo. Later titles on the schedule include Rusalka, La Traviata, Dialogues des Carmélites, and Wozzeck.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

November 16: Verdi’s Don Carlo
Starring Marina Poplavskaya Anna Smirnova, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside, and Ferruccio Furlanetto. Originally broadcast December 11, 2010.

November 17: Gounod’s Faust
Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape. Originally broadcast December 10, 2011.

November 18: Dvořák’s Rusalka
Starring Renée Fleming, Emily Magee, Dolora Zajick, Piotr Beczała, and John Relyea. Originally broadcast February 8, 2014.

November 19: Verdi’s La Traviata
Starring Diana Damrau, Juan Diego Flórez, and Quinn Kelsey. Originally broadcast December 15, 2018.

November 20: Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites
Starring Isabel Leonard, Adrianne Pieczonka, Erin Morley, Karen Cargill, Karita Mattila, David Portillo, and Jean-François Lapointe. Originally broadcast May 11, 2019.

November 21: Puccini’s Turandot
Starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov, and James Morris. Originally broadcast October 12, 2019.

November 22: Berg’s Wozzeck
Starring Elza van den Heever, Tamara Mumford, Christopher Ventris, Gerhard Siegel, Andrew Staples, Peter Mattei, and Christian Van Horn. Originally broadcast January 11, 2020.

