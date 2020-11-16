Metropolitan Opera Streams ‘Yannick Week’ With Rusalka, Traviata, Wozzeck, and More

The Nightly Met Streams series continues with seven performances conducted by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

The Metropolitan Opera salutes its music director this week with a streaming setlist of seven performances, each conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

The lineup begins November 16 with one of his earlier appearances at the New York house, taking to the podium for a 2010 performance of Don Carlo. Later titles on the schedule include Rusalka, La Traviata, Dialogues des Carmélites, and Wozzeck.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

November 16: Verdi’s Don Carlo

Starring Marina Poplavskaya Anna Smirnova, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside, and Ferruccio Furlanetto. Originally broadcast December 11, 2010.

November 17: Gounod’s Faust

Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape. Originally broadcast December 10, 2011.

November 18: Dvořák’s Rusalka

Starring Renée Fleming, Emily Magee, Dolora Zajick, Piotr Beczała, and John Relyea. Originally broadcast February 8, 2014.

November 19: Verdi’s La Traviata

Starring Diana Damrau, Juan Diego Flórez, and Quinn Kelsey. Originally broadcast December 15, 2018.

November 20: Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites

Starring Isabel Leonard, Adrianne Pieczonka, Erin Morley, Karen Cargill, Karita Mattila, David Portillo, and Jean-François Lapointe. Originally broadcast May 11, 2019.

November 21: Puccini’s Turandot

Starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov, and James Morris. Originally broadcast October 12, 2019.