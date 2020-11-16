Metropolitan Opera Streams ‘Yannick Week’ With Rusalka, Traviata, Wozzeck, and More

The Metropolitan Opera salutes its music director this week with a streaming setlist of seven performances, each conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.
The lineup begins November 16 with one of his earlier appearances at the New York house, taking to the podium for a 2010 performance of Don Carlo. Later titles on the schedule include Rusalka, La Traviata, Dialogues des Carmélites, and Wozzeck.
The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.
November 16: Verdi’s Don Carlo
Starring Marina Poplavskaya Anna Smirnova, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside, and Ferruccio Furlanetto. Originally broadcast December 11, 2010.
November 17: Gounod’s Faust
Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape. Originally broadcast December 10, 2011.
November 18: Dvořák’s Rusalka
Starring Renée Fleming, Emily Magee, Dolora Zajick, Piotr Beczała, and John Relyea. Originally broadcast February 8, 2014.
November 19: Verdi’s La Traviata
Starring Diana Damrau, Juan Diego Flórez, and Quinn Kelsey. Originally broadcast December 15, 2018.
November 20: Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites
Starring Isabel Leonard, Adrianne Pieczonka, Erin Morley, Karen Cargill, Karita Mattila, David Portillo, and Jean-François Lapointe. Originally broadcast May 11, 2019.
November 21: Puccini’s Turandot
Starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov, and James Morris. Originally broadcast October 12, 2019.
November 22: Berg’s Wozzeck
Starring Elza van den Heever, Tamara Mumford, Christopher Ventris, Gerhard Siegel, Andrew Staples, Peter Mattei, and Christian Van Horn. Originally broadcast January 11, 2020.