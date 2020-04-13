Metropolitan Opera to Present a Live Streamed, Globe-Trotting 'At-Home Gala'

Over 40 singers will take part from their homes around the world.

As the Metropolitan Opera looks to expand its digital offerings in the wake of canceling the remainder of its current season, the New York institution will hold an “At-Home Gala” April 25 at 1 PM ET. General Manager Peter Gelb and Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will host the free stream—which will be available though April 26, on the Met's homepage—as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep the classical arts realm from its stages.

Over 40 singers from around the world are slated to take part, including Renée Fleming, Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov, Jamie Barton, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Diana Damrau, Elīna Garanča, Christine Goerke, Lisette Oropesa, Jonas Kaufmann, Anita Rachvelishvili, Golda Schultz, Bryn Terfel, and Pretty Yende.

The Met also continues its Nightly Met Opera Streams, offering a title from its Live in HD catalog every day, as well as its new Free Student Stream series, with student-teacher resources and Zoom talks accompanying the virtual screenings.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to the Met as part of its “The Voice Must Be Heard” relief campaign to support the company, which last month announced it had furloughed union employees and implemented pay reductions across its administrative staff.

