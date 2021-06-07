Metropolitan Opera’s Coney Island Così, Vegas Rigoletto, More Streaming in Week of Nontraditional Settings

The lineup also includes La Sonnambula, Falstaff, and Faust.

The Metropolitan Opera continues its Nightly Met Streams series with free presentations of productions featuring nontraditional settings. The lineup begins June 7 with Tony winner Michael Mayer’s staging of Verdi’s Rigoletto, which shifts the action from 16th century Mantua to 1960s Las Vegas.

The series will also include such productions as Mary Zimmerman’s rehearsal studio-set La Sonnambula and David McVicar’s three-martini-lunch-esque Agrippina before wrapping up with the Met’s current production of Così fan tutte. Phelim McDermott’s staging of the Mozart comedy is inspired by ‘50s-era Coney Island; the broadcast performance features Tony winner Kelli O’Hara as Despina.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

June 7: Verdi’s Rigoletto

Starring Diana Damrau, Oksana Volkova, Piotr Beczała, Željko Lučić, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Production by Michael Mayer. Originally broadcast February 16, 2013.

June 8: Gounod’s Faust

Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, Russell Braun, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Des McAnuff. Originally broadcast December 10, 2011.

June 9: Bellini’s La Sonnambula

Starring Natalie Dessay, Juan Diego Flórez, and Michele Pertusi, conducted by Evelino Pidò. Production by Mary Zimmerman. Originally broadcast March 21, 2009.

June 10: Handel’s Agrippina

Starring Brenda Rae, Joyce DiDonato, Kate Lindsey, Iestyn Davies, Duncan Rock, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Harry Bicket. Production by Sir David McVicar. Originally broadcast February 29, 2020.

June 11: Thomas Adès’s The Tempest

Starring Audrey Luna, Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, Alek Shrader, Alan Oke, William Burden, Toby Spence, and Simon Keenlyside, conducted by Thomas Adès. Production by Robert Lepage. Originally broadcast November 10, 2012.

June 12: Verdi’s Falstaff

Starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Paolo Fanale, Ambrogio Maestri, and Franco Vassallo, conducted by James Levine. Production by Robert Carsen. Originally broadcast December 14, 2013.