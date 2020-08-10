Metropolitan Opera's La Bohème, Carmen, More to Stream This Week

The audience favorites and more comprise Week 22 of the Nightly Met Streams series.

Two of opera's three "ABC" titles will be available to stream for newcomers and aficionados alike this week as the Metroplitan Opera enters its 22nd week of its Nightly Met Streams Series. Bizet's Carmen will stream on the New York company's digital platform August 11, with Puccini's La Bohème airing August 15.

The latter marked a particular triumph for singer Kristine Opolais when it was first broadcast in 2014. The soprano had just made her Met role debut as Cio-Cio-San in Madama Butterfly the night before, and then agreed to step in the following morning as a last-minute replacement in Bohème, making her second house role debut in two days (as Mimi) with only a few hours notice.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each (though the Bohème stream will end at noon August 16). Take a look at the complete schedule for this week below.

August 10: Puccini’s Manon Lescaut

Starring Karita Mattila, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by James Levine.

Originally broadcast February 16, 2008.

August 11: Bizet’s Carmen

Starring Aleksandra Kurzak, Clémentine Margaine, Roberto Alagna, and Alexander Vinogradov, conducted by Louis Langrée. Originally broadcast February 2, 2019.

August 12: Verdi’s Rigoletto

Starring Christiane Eda-Pierre, Isola Jones, Luciano Pavarotti, Louis Quilico, and Ara Berberian, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast December 15, 1981.

August 13: Puccini’s Turandot

Starring Nina Stemme, Anita Hartig, Marco Berti, and Alexander Tsymbalyuk, conducted by Paolo Carignani. Originally broadcast January 30, 2016.

August 14: Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde

Starring Deborah Voigt, Michelle DeYoung, Robert Dean Smith, and Matti Salminen, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast March 22, 2008.

August 15: Puccini’s La Bohème

Starring Kristine Opolais, Susanna Phillips, Vittorio Grigolo, Massimo Cavalletti, Patrick Carfizzi, and Oren Gradus, conducted by Stefano Ranzani. Originally broadcast April 5, 2014.