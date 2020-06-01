Metropolitan Opera’s Lulu, The Exterminating Angel, Tosca with Shirley Verrett and Luciano Pavarotti, More Head Online

See what’s on tap for the company’s 12th week of its Nightly Met Streams series.

The Metropolitan Opera heads into the 12th week of its Nightly Met Streams series with a roster that includes Marlis Petersen in Lulu, Shirley Verrett and Luciano Pavarotti in Tosca, and an ensemble cast in Thomas Adès’ The Exterminating Angel.

The New York City company launched the initiative in March in the wake of shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, effectively ending its 2019–2020 season. The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each.

Additionally, the Met will offer a presentation of Verdi’s La Traviata June 3–5 as this week’s Free Student Stream. Students and educators will have access to additional resources, including a Zoom call with a featured artist, prior to the stream. Click here for more information.

See below for the full lineup for the week of June 1.

June 1: Bellini’s I Puritani

Conducted by Patrick Summers; starring Anna Netrebko, Eric Cutler, Franco Vassallo, and John Relyea. Originally broadcast January 6, 2007.

June 2: Berg’s Lulu

Conducted by Lothar Koenigs; starring Marlis Petersen, Susan Graham, Daniel Brenna, Paul Groves, Johan Reuter, and Franz Grundheber. Originally broadcast November 21, 2015.

June 3: Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice

Conducted by James Levine; starring Danielle de Niese, Heidi Grant Murphy, and Stephanie Blythe. Originally broadcast January 24, 2009.

June 4: Puccini’s Tosca

Conducted by James Conlon; starring Shirley Verrett, Luciano Pavarotti, Cornell MacNeil. Originally broadcast December 19, 1978.

June 5: Thomas Adès’ The Exterminating Angel

Conducted by Thomas Adès; starring Audrey Luna, Amanda Echalaz, Sally Matthews, Sophie Bevan, Alice Coote, Christine Rice, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, Frédéric Antoun, David Portillo, David Adam Moore, Rod Gilfry, Kevin Burdette, Christian Van Horn, John Tomlinson. Originally broadcast November 18, 2017.

June 6: Verdi’s Otello

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin; starring Sonya Yoncheva, Aleksandrs Antonenko, and Željko Lučić. Originally broadcast October 17, 2015.

June 7: Massenet’s Thaïs

Conducted by Jesús López-Cobos; starring Renée Fleming, Michael Schade, and Thomas Hampson. Originally broadcast December 20, 2008.

Highlights of future Nightly Streams include a double bill with Anna Netrebko and Piotr Beczała in Iolanta and Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko in Bluebeard’s Castle (June 9), plus encore screenings of the Met’s recent At Home Gala featuring more than 40 artists and members of the Met Orchestra and Chorus performing virtually from their homes around the world (June 12 and 13).

