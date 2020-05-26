Metropolitan Opera's Manon Lescaut With Renata Scotto, La Sonnambula With Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego Flórez, More Head Online This Week

The company enters its 11th week of its Nightly Met Streams series.

The Metropolitan Opera heads into the 11th week of its Nightly Met Streams series with a roster that includes Renata Scotto in the title role of Manon Lescaut, Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego Flórez in the lead roles of La Sonnambula, and Pretty Yende in L’Elisir d’Amore.

The New York City company launched the initiative in March in the wake of shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, effectively ending its 2019–2020 season. The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each.

Additionally, the Met will offer a presentation of Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment May 27–29 as this week's Free Student Stream. Students and educators will have access to additional resources, including a Zoom call with tenor Javier Camarena, prior to the stream. Click here for more information.

See below for the remaining lineup for the week of May 25.

May 26: Verdi’s Ernani

Conducted by Marco Armiliato; starring Angela Meade, Marcello Giordani, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Ferruccio Furlanetto. Transmitted live February 25, 2012.

May 27: Puccini’s Manon Lescaut

Conducted by James Levine; starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, and Pablo Elvira. Transmitted live March 29, 1980.

May 28: Berlioz’s Les Troyens

Conducted by Fabio Luisi; starring Deborah Voigt, Susan Graham, Bryan Hymel, and Dwayne Croft. Transmitted live January 5, 2013.

May 29: Bellini's La Sonnambula

Conducted by Evelino Pidò; starring Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego Flórez. Transmitted live March 21, 2009.

May 30: Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore

Conducted by Domingo Hindoyan; starring Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano, and Ildebrando D'Arcangelo. Transmitted live February 10, 2018.

May 31: R. Strauss’s Salome

Conducted by Patrick Summers; starring Karita Mattila, Ildikó Komlósi, Kim Begley, Joseph Kaiser, and Juha Uusitalo. Transmitted live October 11, 2008.

Highlights of future Nightly Streams include Anna Netrebko in I Puritani (June 1), Marlis Petersen in Lulu (June 2), Thomas Adès' The Exterminating Angel (June 5), and Sonya Yoncheva in Otello (June 6).