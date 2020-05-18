Metropolitan Opera's Manon With Anna Netrebko, Don Giovanni With Joan Sutherland, More Head Online This Week

The company enters its 10th week of its Nightly Met Streams series.

The Metropolitan Opera heads into the 10th week of its Nightly Met Streams series with a roster that includes Anna Netrebko in the title role of Manon, Christine Goerke in the title role of Turandot, and Joan Sutherland in (not the title role of) Don Giovanni.

The New York City company launched the initiative in March in the wake of shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, effectively ending its 2019–2020 season. The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each.

Additionally, the Met will offer its English-language presentation of Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel May 20–22 as this week's Free Student Stream. Students and educators will have access to additional resources, including a Zoom call with mezzo-soprano Alice Coote, prior to the stream. Click here for more information.

See below for the full lineup for the week of May 18.

May 18: Mozart’s Idomeneo

Conducted by James Levine, starring Nadine Sierra, Elza van den Heever, Alice Coote, and Matthew Polenzani. (Originally broadcast March 25, 2017.)

May 19: Wagner’s Lohengrin

Conducted by James Levine, starring Eva Marton, Leonie Rysanek, Peter Hofmann, Leif Roar, and John Macurdy. (Originally broadcast January 10, 1986.)

May 20: Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera

Conducted by Fabio Luisi, starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Kathleen Kim, Stephanie Blythe, Marcelo Álvarez, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky. (Originally broadcast December 8, 2012.)

May 21: Puccini’s Turandot

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov, and James Morris. (Originally broadcast October 12, 2019.)

May 22: Mozart's Don Giovanni

Conducted by Richard Bonynge, starring Joan Sutherland, James Morris, and Gabriel Bacquier. (Originally broadcast March 16, 1978.)

May 23: Gounod’s Faust

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, Russell Braun, and René Pape. (Originally broadcast December 10, 2011.)

May 24 : Massenet’s Manon

Conducted by Fabio Luisi, starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, and Paulo Szot. (Originally broadcast April 7, 2012.)

Highlights of future Nightly Streams include Karita Mattila in Salome (May 31), Luciano Pavarotti in Tosca (June 4), Adès' The Exterminating Angel (June 5), and Renée Fleming in Thaïs (June 7).

