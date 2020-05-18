Mia Chung, Noah Diaz, and More Among MTC's 2020 Sloan Commissions

Six playwrights are the recipients of the commissions from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Initiative and Manhattan Theatre Club.

Playwrights Kate Attwell, Mia Chung, Noah Diaz, Julia Izumi, Ife Olujobi, and Stacey Rose are the recipients of this year's Sloan commissions from Manhattan Theatre Club and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Since 2001, MTC has partnered with the foundation to commission plays that feature science-based themes and characters, resulting in such productions as Bess Wohl’s Continuity, Nick Payne’s Constellations, and Nell Benjamin’s The Explorers Club.

"During these trying times, we are thrilled to be looking to the future with this exceptional lineup of newly commissioned writers," said Scott Kaplan, MTC’s director of play development.

"We chose these writers based on their ability to marry their singular artistic perspectives with pressing and timely scientific themes. We are grateful to the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation for their support over the last 19 years in creating an invaluable opportunity for playwrights to bring vital topics to exhilarating theatrical life."

Since 2001, MTC has awarded a total of 94 commissions through the Sloan Foundation Program. Previously commissioned writers include Charly Evon Simpson, Craig Lucas, Heidi Schreck, Anna Ziegler, Itamar Moses, Martyna Majok, Simon Stephens, and Christopher Chen.