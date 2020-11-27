Miami New Drama's Socially Distanced Seven Deadly Sins Begins Performances November 27

The site-specific event features works by Dael Orlandersmith, Hilary Bettis, Nilo Cruz, and more.

Miami New Drama's site-specific, socially distanced theatrical presentation Seven Deadly Sins: Temptation in the Magic City begins preview performances November 27 ahead of a December 5 opening night. The production features performances from Stephen G. Anthony, Renata Eastlick, Jessica Farr, Kareema Khoury, Mia Matthews, Gerald McCullouch, Andhy Mendez, Carmen Pelaez, Christopher Renshaw, Caleb Scott, Sandi Stock, and Gregg Weiner.

Staged in seven vacant storefronts along Miami Beach's Lincoln Road, the limited engagement features commissioned short plays centered on each of the seven deadly sins. Conceived and directed by Michel Hausmann, the project includes work from playwrights Hilary Bettis, Nilo Cruz, Moisés Kaufman, Rogelio Martinez, Dael Orlandersmith, Carmen Palaez, and Aurin Squire. The project also has additional direction by Jade King Carroll and Kaufman.

Seven Deadly Sins not only brings live theatre back to Miami following the shuttering of theatres nationwide in the wake of COVID-19, but brings people back to Miami Beach's historic Lincoln Road as well. The street was hit especially hard by the effects of COVID-19 with a spike in business closures. Groups of 12 socially distanced theatregoers rotate through seven vacant storefronts over 90 minutes, with a short play performed at each location. Audience members listen to the plays through headphones as actors perform behind the storefronts' windows.

The creative team also includes set designers Christopher Swader and Justin Swader, lighting designer Yuki Nakase, costume designer Marina Pareja, sound designer Matt Corey, prop designer Jamilah Bailey, prop master Stephanie Debrecht, associate director Tatiana Pandiani, music director Wilkie Fergyson, production stage manager Isabella Lisboa, and production manager Kim Thomas Grose.

