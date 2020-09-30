Micaela Diamond and Bryonha Marie Parham Perform From Borderline, Plus Excerpts From Kirsten Childs' The Lucky Boys, September 30

New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series latest episode streams live to preview two more in-development titles.

Micaela Diamond, Bryonha Marie Parham, and more stars take part in the next live stream episode of New Works Series from New York Theatre Barn September 30. The showcase is available to watch above beginning at 7 PM ET.

Diamond (The Cher Show) and Parham (Prince of Broadway) sing excerpts from Borderline, with music and lyrics by Benjamin Velez and a book by Aryanna Garber. The musical follows a girl living with borderline personality disorder, struggling for normalcy amidst a revolving door of therapists, medications, and dysfunctional relationships. The presentation is directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George) with music direction by David Gardos and produced in association with Joshua Goodman.

New York Theatre Barn also welcomes Malik Bilbrew, Aidan Cole, Kate Fahey, and Jasmine Forsberg as they perform highlights from The Lucky Boy by Kirsten Childs (The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin). The one-act musical satire examines what happens when a country is held hostage by a tyrant’s rule. The presentation is directed by John Simpkins (Love in Hate Nation) with music direction by Jennifer Peacock.

Jen Sandler and Joe Barros host and produce the 45-minute presentation. While free to enjoy, viewers are encouraged to support Black Theatre United and the League of Women Voters.

