Michael Ball: Past and Present Tour Live Concert Streams October 2

The two-time Olivier winner sings hits from Hairspray, Les Misérables, and more.

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, which has aired several free full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber shows and NBC's live musicals, continues its second season with Michael Ball: Past & Present Tour Live. The performance is available to watch at 2 PM ET above or on YouTube, and will remain online for 48 hours.

The filmed concert at Royal Albert Hall features the two-time Olivier winner reflecting back on his decades-long career on stage. Ball made his West End debut as Marius in the original London production of Les Misérables, and went on to star as Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera, the title character in Sweeney Todd, and and Edna Turnblad in Hairspay, the latter two roles earning him the coveted West End award. He'll reprise his performance as Edna in the upcoming Hairspray revival.

Throughout the performance, Ball sings favorites from those shows, Jesus Christ Superstar, Aspects of Love, Blood Brothers, and more. On top of musical theatre favorites hits, he covers songs by ABBA, Queen, Supertramp, Duffy, and the Andrew Sisters.

The series continues with Alfie Boe Live – The Bring Him Home Tour (October 9), and Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds: Alive on Stage! (October 16).

