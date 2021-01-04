Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley’s Circle Jerk Returns for On-Demand Streaming

The Fake Friends production was live streamed from Brooklyn last fall.

A rebroadcast of Circle Jerk, starring Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, is now available for on-demand streaming through January 17. The queer comedy about white gay supremacy made its virtual debut last fall.

Presented through Breslin and Foley’s new theatre media company Fake Friends, the piece examines how politics can empower a group of people who have been historically oppressed to become the oppressors. It’s winter on Gaymen Island, a summer retreat for the homosexual rich and fame-ish, and this off-season, two white, gay internet trolls hatch a plot to take back what’s wrongfully theirs.

Circle Jerk stars Breslin, Foley, and Catherine María Rodríguez. Rory Pelsue co-directs with Breslin and Foley, with Ariel Sibert as dramaturg and Caroline Gart as producer. The production was filmed at MITU580 in Brooklyn, New York, adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The creative team also includes video and lighting designer David Bengali, scenic designer Stephanie Osin Cohen, sound designer Kathy Ruvuna, costume designer Cole McCarty, wig and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman, video and lighting associate Ted Boyce-Smith, costume associate Alicia Austin, stage management by Codey Leroy Butler, production managers Violet Tafari and Russell Maclin, video engineers Ido Levran and Ted Brown, master electrician Megan Lang, graphic designer Kameron Neal, and production assistant Yolanda “Kim” Richards.

Breslin and Foley recently produced and co-wrote the book for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, which has raised over $1 million for The Actors Fund.