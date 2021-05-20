Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley's This American Wife Goes Digital May 20

The Circle Jerk creators bring their Real Housewives-inspired work to life on screen.

Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley return to the world of live internet theatre with their deep dive into the world of reality TV—and America’s obsession with them. This American Wife, first seen at New York Theatre Workshop’s Next Door series in 2018, begins its digital run May 20.

In addition to the co-conceivers, the production also stars Jakeem Dante Powell (Slave Play). This American Wife escapes from the real world to play out scenarios, texts, and choreography from the massively popular and endlessly memed franchise. As the boys travel deeper into the dark walk-in closets of their minds, they are forced into crises of desire, repulsion, identity, and autobiography.

Presented by FourthWall Theatrical, in association with Fake Friends and Jeremy O. Harris, the latest iteration is a multi-camera, live-streamed, dark comedy investigation into the obsession, idolization, and all-consuming-hunger sparked by the women of The Real Housewives franchise. Rory Pelsue directs, with Cat Rodríguez and Ariel Sibert serving as dramaturgs.

“The life of an obsessive fan of a trash cultural artifact—in a trash time, in a trash country—is a humbling one,” said Breslin and Foley in an earlier joint statement. “Like the greatest autobiography-driven performance artists from Karen Finley to Spalding Gray, the Housewives have trained themselves to expertly blur the boundaries between reality and fiction. Likewise, the historic segregation of The Real Housewives franchise reflects the aspirations and racism of American escapism. As true fans, there’s no way for us to hide from this reality.”

Breslin and Foley most recently executive produced and co-wrote the book for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, which raised a total of $2 million for The Actors Fund and took home the People's Voice Award at the Webbys May 18. Their Circle Jerk returned for an encore streaming run in January.