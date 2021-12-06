Michael Jackson Bio-Musical MJ Begins Broadway Previews December 6

Myles Frost stars as the King of Pop at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Inspired by the life and art of the late Michael Jackson, MJ starts previews December 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre with an opening night set for February 1, 2022.

Myles Frost makes his Broadway debut as the King of Pop. Also in the cast are Quentin Earl Darrington as Joseph Jackson and Rob, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy and Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones and Tito Jackson, Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson, and Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson.

WATCH: Meet Newcomer Myles Frost, Broadway's Michael Jackson

Walter Russell III and Christian Wilson alternate in the role of Little Michael while Devin Trey Campbell plays Little Marlon Jackson.



The musical features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the most popular songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.

MJ features sets by Derek McLane, lighting by Natasha Katz, costumes by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe, music direction by Jason Michael Webb, musical supervision by David Holcenberg, and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman of The Telsey Office.