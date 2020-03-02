Michael Jackson Musical MJ Assembles Creative Team Ahead of Broadway Premiere

The bio-musical will kick off this summer at the Neil Simon Theatre.

The full creative team is set for MJ, the upcoming Broadway musical inspired by the life and work of Michael Jackson. As previously announced, performances will begin July 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre, with opening night set for August 13.

The production, directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon, will feature sets by Tony winner Derek McLane, lighting by Tony winner Natasha Katz, costumes by Tony winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Tony nominee Gareth Owen, projection design by Tony nominee Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. The music team will feature music director Jason Michael Webb, musical supervisor David Holcenberg, and orchestrators Holcenberg and Webb. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey + Company.

Get a sneak peek at McLane's scenic design in the sketch above. “The majority of the story is set inside a spacious, industrial dance rehearsal studio, but throughout the musical we find ourselves repeatedly transported into Michael's mind — his memories and his dreams. The alternating between dream sequences and reality gives us the chance to repeatedly surprise the audience,” he shares.

MJ, featuring a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, will star Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes in the title role, along with Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor, Gabriel Ruiz, Antoine L. Smith, Joey Sorge, Darius Barnes, Raymond Baynard, Coral Dolphin, John Edwards, Ayana George, Kali May Grinder, Apollo Levine, Ryan VanDenBoom, Lamont Walker II, Naomi C. Walley, and Zelig Williams.

