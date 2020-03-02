Michael Jackson Musical MJ Assembles Creative Team Ahead of Broadway Premiere

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Michael Jackson Musical MJ Assembles Creative Team Ahead of Broadway Premiere
By Ryan McPhee
Mar 02, 2020
Buy Tickets to MJ The Musical
 
The bio-musical will kick off this summer at the Neil Simon Theatre.
MJ_Broadway_Set Rendering_HR
Set Rendering by Derek McLane

The full creative team is set for MJ, the upcoming Broadway musical inspired by the life and work of Michael Jackson. As previously announced, performances will begin July 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre, with opening night set for August 13.

The production, directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon, will feature sets by Tony winner Derek McLane, lighting by Tony winner Natasha Katz, costumes by Tony winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Tony nominee Gareth Owen, projection design by Tony nominee Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. The music team will feature music director Jason Michael Webb, musical supervisor David Holcenberg, and orchestrators Holcenberg and Webb. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey + Company.

Get a sneak peek at McLane's scenic design in the sketch above. “The majority of the story is set inside a spacious, industrial dance rehearsal studio, but throughout the musical we find ourselves repeatedly transported into Michael's mind — his memories and his dreams. The alternating between dream sequences and reality gives us the chance to repeatedly surprise the audience,” he shares.

MJ, featuring a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, will star Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes in the title role, along with Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor, Gabriel Ruiz, Antoine L. Smith, Joey Sorge, Darius Barnes, Raymond Baynard, Coral Dolphin, John Edwards, Ayana George, Kali May Grinder, Apollo Levine, Ryan VanDenBoom, Lamont Walker II, Naomi C. Walley, and Zelig Williams.

34 Bio-Musicals That Brought the Stories of Real People to the Stage

34 Bio-Musicals That Brought the Stories of Real People to the Stage

34 PHOTOS
Jersey_Boys_New_World_Stages_Production_Photo_2017_JerseyBoysNWS0304r_HR.jpg
Mark Edwards, Aaron De Jesus, Cory Jeacoma, and Nicolas Dromard in Jersey Boys Joan Marcus
Tina_London_Production_Photo_2018_10. centre Adrienne Warren (Tina Turner) and the Cast of Tina. Photo by Manuel Harlan_HR.jpg
Adrienne Warren and cast in Tina Manuel Harlan
Stephen Mo Hanan as Al Jolson
Stephen Mo Hanan in Jolson Photo by Rahav Segev
Jessie Mueller and Jake Epstein in <i>Beautiful</i>
Jessie Mueller and Jake Epstein in Beautiful Joan Marcus
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan in <i>Bonnie & Clyde</i>
Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan in Bonnie and Clyde Nathan Johnson
Summer_The_Donna_Summer_Musical_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Summer0574r_HR.jpg
Ariana DeBose in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Joan Marcus
Josh Segarra and Ana Villafañe in <i>On Your Feet!</i>
Josh Segarra and Ana Villafañe in On Your Feet! Matthew Murphy
Noll with Rob McClure and Zachary Unger in <i>Chaplin</i>
Rob McClure in Chaplin Photo by Joan Marcus
Katharine Hepburn (center) in a scene from Coco.
Katharine Hepburn and cast in Coco Friedman-Abeles
David Alan Grier in <i>The First</i>
David Alan Grier in The First Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.