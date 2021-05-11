Michael Jackson Musical MJ Confirms Push Back to 2022 Broadway Opening

The bio-musical is now slated to begin previews in December.

The Michael Jackson bio-musical MJ will now begin previews December 6 at the Neil Simon Theatre ahead of a February 1, 2022, opening night. The Ephraim Sykes-led Broadway production was most recently slated to start in September after the pandemic caused multiple delays.

Anyone who previously purchased tickets will be notified via email about pre-sale priority access to purchase seats for the new dates. Tickets will go on sale May 18 at 10 AM to the general public.

As many Broadway theatres announce reopenings, the safety of performers, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members has remained paramount, if the exact policy details have varied over time. MJ is no different, with producers saying they will follow follow New York State, New York City, and CDC guidelines, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

The show is penned by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon. MJ will also feature sets by Tony winner Derek McLane, lighting by Tony winner Natasha Katz, costumes by Tony winner Paul Tazwell, sound design by Tony nominee Gareth Owen, projection design by Tony nominee Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Jason Michael Webb will serve as music director with musical supervision by David Holcenberg and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey + Company.

MJ is produced by Lia Vollack Productions and the Michael Jackson Estate.