Michael Jackson Musical MJ Now Planning Fall 2021 Broadway Bow

Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, previews were to begin this past summer at the Neil Simon Theatre.

MJ, the Michael Jackson bio-musical produced by Lia Vollack and the namesake artist's estate, now intends to begin performances in September 2021 at the Neil Simon Theatre following the October 9 announcement that Broadway will remain dark through at least May 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, penned by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon, was scheduled to start previews July 6 at the venue this summer and open August 13. Performances were initially delayed until March 2021.

The announcement arrives on the heels of another title pushing back its opening: the Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster-led revival of The Music Man.

The project, previously titled Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, was initially slated to make its world premiere at Chicago's Nederlander Theatre last fall before scrapping those plans for a direct-to-Broadway route.

Ephraim Sykes, a Tony nominee for Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations, is scheduled to play Jackson.

Those who have purchased a ticket to MJ for any performance that has been delayed by the ongoing Broadway shutdown will be refunded by the point of purchase. Anyone who previously purchased tickets to MJ will be notified via email about pre-sale priority access to purchase tickets for the new dates.

MJ will also feature set design by Tony winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony winner Natasha Katz, costumes by Tony winner Paul Tazwell, sound design by Tony nominee Gareth Owen, projection design by Tony nominee Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Jason Michael Webb will serve as music director with musical supervision by David Holcenberg and orchestrations by Holcenberg and Webb. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman of Telsey + Company.