Michael James Scott, Brenda Braxton, Nick Adams, More Join Fowl Play Industry Reading

The John Tartaglia-directed workshop is set for December 16.

A number of Broadway celebrities will join previously announced RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Rosé in the industry reading of Fowl Play – A New Musical Comedy December 16. Among them are Michael James Scott, Tony nominee Brenda Braxton, Nick Adams, JJ Niemann, Sav Souza , Kate Loprest, Chris Medlin, Maya Lagerstam, and Murphy Taylor Smith.

Fowl Play will be directed by Tony nominee John Tartaglia. It features music and lyrics by Billy Recce and a book by Recce and Yoni Weiss. The musical comedy follows two queer musical theatre writers who are commissioned to write an apology musical for a certain homophobic fried chicken corporation.

The reading is produced by Jacob Stuckelman and Joseph Hayes, and general managed by Fourth Wall Theatricals.

