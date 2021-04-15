Michael James Scott, Cody Renard Richard, Arbender Robinson, More Join 2021 Virtual International Thespian Festival Lineup

The online event will feature more than 40 workshops for high school theatre students and educators.

Michael James Scott (Aladdin, Something Rotten!), stage manager and activist Cody Renard Richard, Arbender Robinson (The Book of Mormon, Shuffle Along...), and more have joined the lineup for the 2021 Virtual International Thespian Festival, set for June 22–25. The annual event, usually held in person, unites high school theatre students and teachers for a week of workshops, performances, college auditions, and networking opportunities.

Scott will serve as master of ceremonies, hosting both the opening and closing proceedings, the latter of which will include the International Thespian Excellence Awards Showcase (also known as the Thespys).

Richard will be on hand for a workshop on stage management, while Robinson will lead a session on digital auditions. Other workshops include "10 Steps to a Great Monologue" with Jade Lambert-Smith, "College Audition Cheatsheet" with Michelle Evans, "Leveling the Playing Field: Finding Talented Musical Theatre Students in Diverse Populations" with Joanne O'Kain, and "Shamilton! Improvised Hip-Hop Musical" with Albert Samuels. Student International Thespian Officers will also lead a workshop on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

A virtual college fair, available to attendees 24/7, will allow students to explore collegiate theatre programs. Unified auditions will put students in front of more than 60 of the nation's top college theatre programs.

The festival will also include a showcase of notable U.S. high school theatre productions. Schools invited to perform will be announced later this month.

Fore more information and to register, visit ITF.SchoolTheatre.org.