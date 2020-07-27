Michael James Scott, Jessica Keenan-Wynn, More Broadway Favorites to Star in Murder Mystery Musical Series

Alex Newell, Krystina Alabado, Carolee Carmello, and Jeremy Jordan will also appear in the nine-episode A Killer Party.

Michael James Scott, Jessica Keenan-Wynn, Alex Newell, Krystina Alabado, Jeremy Jordan, and more Broadway favorites will star in the virtual whodunnit A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, streaming August 5.

The series premieres on AKillerPartyMusical.com. Three new episodes (six–eight minutes in length), will drop weekly on Wednesdays through August 19. The entire season is available to pre-order.

Scott (Aladdin) plays Varthur McArthur, the artistic director of a failing theatre, who dies when his staged reading of an immersive murdery mystery dinner party goes terribly wrong. Hot on the trail is Detective Case, played by Keenan-Wynn (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), determined to sniff out which of the McArthur's performers is the perpetrator.

Playing the suspects are Krystina Alabado as Lily Wright, Carolee Carmello as Justine Case, Drew Gehling as Cameron Mitchelljohn, Jackie Burns as Joan McArthur, Laura Osnes as Vivika Orsonwelles, Jarrod Spector as George Murderer, Alex Newell as Shea Crescendo, Miguel Cervantes as Clarke Staples, and Jeremy Jordan as...Jeremy Jordan.

A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, directed by Marc Bruni, includes music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Nathan Tysen, and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Rounding out the creative team are costume designer Bobby Pearce and music producer Billy Jay Stein, with post-production video by HMS Media.

Jason Howland and Kevin Duda serve as producers.