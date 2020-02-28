Michael James Scott Returns to Broadway's Aladdin

Original
cast member Aladdin Michael James Scott rejoins the Broadway company, again assuming the role of Genie beginning February 28 at the New Amsterdam Theatre.
Scott, who served as a standby when the Disney musical
first opened in 2014, went on to play the Genie full-time in Australia, in London's West End, and in the North American tour. His additional credits include and Something Rotten! (both, like The Book of Mormon Aladdin, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw). READ: How Michael James Scott Relates to Aladdin’s Genie In His Quest for True Freedom
The current cast also includes Rodney Ingram as Aladdin (with Ainsley Melham stepping in in March), Arielle Jacobs as Jasmine,
Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Brian Gonzales as Babkak, Mike Longo as Kassim, Brad Weinstock as Omar, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago, and J. C. Montgomery as Sultan.
The
Disney Theatrical Productions title opened in 2014 and features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin, and a book by Beguelin.
Spend a 2-Show Day With
Aladdin's Michael James Scott
Hydration Station…. Looking out and gazing at a two-show day. My day starts with drinking lots of water. It’s the basics that keep you healthy in an eight-shows-a-week schedule (sleep and water!).
It’s a grooming day. Every other day I do a full shave of the face and head. The head so that the Genie glitter can shine really bright and the face because a shaved head and goatee is actually part of the official look for the Genie….. meaning it’s part of my job to maintain that look for the role!
One of my favorite times is at the start of the day when it’s my chill time. I usually watch The View, Wendy Williams and the Food Network… what you don’t see me holding my phone checking all my news outlets and social media outlets… gotta get my news/pop culture in!
No start of my day is complete without a visit to my FIERCE local coffee shop Devocíon for an iced latte!
Time to get my grub on! Today before my first show, I’m having brunch with my very dear friend Anne.
I made it to my matinee. It’s time to sign in and check the call board for any information needed for the day. When you arrive to the theatre, all the actors have to sign in on the call board so that stage management knows you are in the building. This is also where you can sign up for Physical Therapy and read for any news of the show including if anyone is out of the show. It’s the news headquarters of Agrabah!
At about 50 minutes before showtime, my pre-show preparations begin. The lovely Rich Fabris from the hair department, along with the sound, helps with getting my mic on. Fun Genie fact …. I have two microphones in my goatee…. then the cord is taped down and make-up is applied so you don’t see it. A little Disney magic right there!
Always a treat with a pre-show dressing room visit by the one and only Don Darryl Rivera, who plays Iago in the our show.
Now the Genie Magic begins. The gorgeous hair and makeup supervisor Cheryl Thomas (aka Aunt Cheryl) gets my Genie glam on with her flawless make-up job every show and then glitter a go-go. Fun fact… after the opening number I go down to the basement to meet Aunt Cheryl before I head back up to my dressing room to get Geniefied!
Act 2 of the matinee is about to start, and my fabulously gorgeously incredible dresser Cathy Cline gets me Genie-ready!
