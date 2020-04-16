Michael Mayer, Judy Kuhn, More Set for New Live at the Lortel Podcast Episodes

The final five episodes of Season 1 were recorded remotely.

The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation concludes the first season of its Live at the Lortel podcast with five upcoming episodes recorded remotely instead of in front of an audience at the Off-Broadway venue.

Previous guests have included Jonathan Groff, Michael Urie, Victoria Clark, Jocelyn Bioh, Lesli Margherita, Gideon Glick, Beth Malone, Theresa Rebeck, Halley Feiffer, Duncan Sheik, Joe Iconis, Michael Greif, Jackie Hoffman, Charles Busch, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and John Doyle.

The series, hosted by Eric Ostrow, focuses on Off-Broadway artists and their current, past, and future projects. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and Soundcloud.

See below for the new roster.

April 17: Performer Judy Kuhn (Fiddler on the Roof in the West End, Fun Home)

April 24: Director Michael Mayer (Little Shop of Horrors, Spring Awakening, Head Over Heels)

May 1: Performer Felicia Boswell (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Emojiland)

May 8: Playwright Jonathan Tolins (Buyer & Cellar, The Twilight of the Golds)

May 15: Winners of the 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards (to be revealed May 3)

