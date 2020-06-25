Michael Potts, Mary Testa, Kara Young, Debra Monk, and More Lend Their Talents to Pride Plays 2020

A stacked lineup of Broadway and Off-Broadway stars filled the casts of this year’s developmental readings of 11 new plays encapsulating a beautiful array of LGBTQ+ experiences.

As part of Pride Plays Festival 2020, Playbill has presented two fully live streamed performances of LGBTQ+ works—Donja R. Love’s one in two and The Five Lesbian Brothers’ Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy—and will present two more live streams this weekend with The Men From the Boys June 26 and MJ Kaufman’s Masculinity Max June 27. But what makes Pride Plays a true festival is happening behind the scenes. Throughout the month of June, Pride Plays has been developing 11 new plays featuring queer stories by new artists in the LGBTQ+ community, and presenting closed industry readings via Zoom.

Meticulously curated by festival producers Doug Nevin and Michael Urie and festival director Nick Mayo, as well as a team of readers and an advisory board, this year’s full lineup showcases stories about self-discovery in the digital age, how the queer experience intersects with religion and culture, new takes on queer love, explorations of gender and the physical body, family drama, friendship and more. And, even in the midst of a theatrical shutdown, Pride Plays managed to stack the casts not only of the four mainstage presentations, but for each of these readings. Thanks to James Calleri, Paul Davis, and Erica Jensen of Calleri Casting, playwrights and directors have been able to investigate their work with Tony-winning talent like Debra Monk (Redwood Curtain), Tony-nominated talent like Mary Testa (Oklahoma!) and Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island), as well as big names from Broadway and Off-Broadway such as Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart), James Cusati-Moyer (Slave Play), Jonathan Raviv (The Band’s Visit), Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen), Kara Young (All the Natalie Portmans), and Zoë Winters (White Noise).

Take a look at the full casting of the 2020 festival below, and keep an eye out for these plays and more work from these artists.

PRIDE PLAYS 2020

Will You...Hold My Hair Back?

Playwright: Carmen LoBue

Director: Dominique Rider

Stage Manager: Tia Harewood-Millington

Cast: Faiven Feshazion, Angelina Impellizzeri, Tracey Conyer Lee, Michael Potts, Mary Testa, Stephen DeRosa, Kara Young, Kana Hatakeyama, Reed Northrup, Toni Ann DeNoble

Crooked Parts

Playwright: Azure D. Osborne-Lee

Director: Kirya Traber

Stage Manager: Chiara Johnson

Cast: Joyia Bradley, Ileya Robinson Williams, Suzanne Darrell, Kevin R. Free, TL Thompson, Jak Watson

Modern Gentleman

Playwright: Preston Max Allen

Director: Blayze Teicher

Stage Manager: Emma Sonricker

Dramaturg: Amara Brady

Cast: Amy Jo Jackson, Parker Gard, Renita Lewis, Daniel K. Isaac, Zoë Winters, Carmen Berkeley

You Have to Promise

Playwright: Audrey Lang

Director: Jenna Worsham

Stage Manager: Seth Betzler

Cast: Johnathan Dougan, Taylor Richardson, Rebecca Jimenez, Quinn Copeland, Cassie Beck

Marked Green at Birth, Marked Female at Birth

Playwright: Sophie Sagan-Gutherz

Director: Caitlin Ryan O'Connell

Stage Manager: Gaia Malin

Cast: Katie Croyle, Zo Tipp, Lauren Rexach, Mirirai Sithole, Braden Wilkerson, Brie Archer

Just Press Save

Playwright: Rodney Hicks

Director: Michael Greif

Stage Manager: Evan Ensign

Cast: Anwar Ali, Taylor Trensch, Hailey Kilgore, Kenny Tran, Wyatt Gray, Rocky Vega, Rafael Molina

Everything Beautiful Happens at Night

Playwright: Ted Malawer

Director: David Cromer

Stage Manager: Tyler Osgood

Cast: Debra Monk, Patrick Breen, Bubba Weiler

Are You There Truman?

Playwright: Garrett David Kim

Director: Gaven Trinidad

Stage Manager: B. Rafidi

Cast: Lennox T. Duong, Sam Hamashima, Dan Amboyer, Kathleen Choe, Shaun Anthony, Courtney Williams, Chris White

Roof

Playwright: Omar Hantash

Director: Kareem Fahmy

Stage Manager: Geoff Boronda

Cast: Peter Romano, James Cusati-Moyer, Andrew Guilarte, Noor Hamdi, Pooya Mohseni, Kathryn Kates, Victoria Nassif

Good Time Charlie

Playwright: Ryan J. Haddad

Director: Danny Sharron

Stage Manager: Katie Ailinger

Cast: Sarin Monae West, Jonathan Raviv, Wendie Malick, Demosthenes Chyrsan, Elizabeth Keener, John Glover, John Wesley Shipp

For Leonora, or, Companions

Playwright: Hayley St. James

Director: Leigh Fondakowski

Stage Manager: Bella Anidjar

Dramaturg: Caroline Prugh

Cast: Lillian Carrier, Christina Sajous, Jules Latimer



