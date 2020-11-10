Michael R. Jackson, Ben Bonnema and Christopher Staskel Named Winners of 16th Annual Fred Ebb Award

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   Michael R. Jackson, Ben Bonnema and Christopher Staskel Named Winners of 16th Annual Fred Ebb Award
By Andrew Gans
Nov 10, 2020
 
Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will present the awards at a virtual ceremony.
Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala_2020_HR
Michael R. Jackson Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop, White Girl in Danger) and the team of Ben Bonnema and Christopher Staskel (One Way) are the winners of the 16th annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical theatre songwriters.

Named in honor of the late, Tony-winning lyricist (Chicago, Cabaret), the awards will be presented by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald November 30 at 7 PM ET in a virtual ceremony, available to watch at FredEbbFoundation.org.

The Fred Ebb Foundation, in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company, presents the annual honor, which recognizes excellence in musical theatre songwriting for those who have not not yet achieved significant commercial success. The prize includes a $60,000 award plus a one-night showcase of the winner's work produced by the Foundation.

Past winners include John Bucchino (2005), Steve Lutvak and Robert L. Freedman (2006), Peter Mills (2007), Adam Gwon (2008), Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich (2009), Douglas J. Cohen (2010), Jeff Blumenkrantz (2011), Sam Willmott (2012), Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond (2013), Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen (2014), Stacey Luftig and Phillip Palmer (2015), Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore (2016), Shaina Taub (2017), Will Reynolds and Eric Price (2018), and Angela Sclafani and Benjamin Velez (2019).

The selection panel includes Foundation Trustee Mitchell S. Bernard; actors Janet Dacal, Natascia Diaz, and Celia Keenan-Bolger; and music director David Loud.

Each year, the Foundation also makes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

16 Shows Fred Ebb Brought to Broadway

16 Shows Fred Ebb Brought to Broadway

32 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
Flora the Red Menace
Bob Dishy and Liza Minnelli in <i>Flora, the Red Menace</i>
Bob Dishy and Liza Minnelli in Flora, the Red Menace
Cabaret Playbill - Jan 1967
Cabaret
Joel Grey and company in <i>Cabaret</i>
Joel Grey and company in Cabaret Friedman-Abeles
The Happy Time Playbill - Jan 1968
The Happy Time
David Wayne, Robert Goulet and Michael Rupert in <i>The Happy Time</i>, 1968
David Wayne, Robert Goulet and Michael Rupert in The Happy Time
Zorba Playbill - Dec 1968
Zorba
A scene from <i>Zorba </i>on Broadway
Herschel Bernardi and John Cunningham in Zorba Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
70, Girls, 70 Playbill - April 1971
70, Girls, 70
<i>70, Girls, 70</i>
70, Girls, 70
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.