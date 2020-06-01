Michael R. Jackson, John Cameron Mitchell, MJ Rodriguez, More Join Playbill’s Pride Spectacular Concert

The June 28 event, hosted by Michael Urie, will cap off June’s Pride Plays events.

On June 28, Playbill will cap off its month-long Pride Plays events with a star-studded Playbill Pride Spectacular concert. The event will feature iconic musical numbers highlighting LGBTQIA+ stories in musical theatre sung by members of the Broadway LGBTQIA+ community and its allies. The special will air one night only on Playbill.com as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch book writer, original star, and special Tony honoree John Cameron Mitchell and Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop book writer and composer-lyricist Michael R. Jackson will perform unforgettable songs from their respective musicals as part of the Spectacular. Pose star MJ Rodriguez and Tony-nominated star of The Prom Caitlin Kinnunen will also sing songs signature of their past stage roles.

The concert will also feature performances by Jenn Colella, Cheyenne Jackson, Shakina Nayfack, Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews, Matt Rodin, and more stars to be announced in the coming weeks. Led by Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning music director John McDaniel, the Spectacular will showcase the artistic excellence of our community.

Pride Plays will feature live streamed readings of Brave Smiles...another lesbian tragedy, starring The Five Lesbian Brothers (Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey, and Tony winner Lisa Kron), who collaboratively wrote the satire; Donja R. Love’s one in two (June 12); MJ Kaufman’s Masculinity Max (June 19); and Mart Crowley’s The Men From the Boys (June 26). All dates subject to change.