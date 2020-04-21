Michael R. Jackson, Machine Dazzle, and More Are Recipients of Guggenheim Virtual Commissions

The new works, to run under five minutes, will premiere on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

In an effort to support artists during the coronavirus shutdown, the Guggenheim's Works & Process series has awarded a number of virtual commissions to artists of various disciplines. Among the recipients are A Strange Loop writer Michael R. Jackson, Broadway choreographer Joshua Bergasse and New York City Ballet dancer Sara Mearns, costume designer Machine Dazzle, opera star Anthony Roth Costanzo, and composers Missy Mazzoli and Nico Muhly.

The commissioned works are less than five minutes long and will premiere on the Works & Process' Facebook platform, on Instagram, and its YouTube channel every Sunday and Monday at 7:30 PM. The series launched April 19 with a piece by world champion beat boxer Chris Celiz.

The Jackson piece will premiere May 3.

Other commissioned artists are Evita Arce, Ephrat Asherie, Brandon Stirling Baker, LaTasha Barnes, Hope Boykin, Brian Brooks, Rena Butler, Dylan Crossman, Michelle Dorrance, Tom Gold, John Heginbotham, John Jarboe, Gabrielle Lamb, Pontus Lidberg, Ryan McNamara, Andrea Miller, Calli Quan, Jamar Roberts, Anthony Rodriguez, Penny Saunders, Claudia Schreier, Dan Siegler, Conrad Tao, and Omari Wiles.



READ: 5 Major Theatres Team Up to Commission—and Make Freely Available—Micro Plays

The commissioned collaborations are Bergasse and Mearns, Nora Brown and Caleb Teicher, Nathan Bugh and Gaby Cook, Alejandro Cerrudo and Ana Lopez, Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon, Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott, Ashley Laracey and Troy Schumacher, Carson Murphy and Nicholas Van Young, Michael Novak and Josh Prince, and Kamala Sankaram and Preeti Vasudevan.

The commissions, totaling $40,000, are granted to artists who have been featured at Works & Process.