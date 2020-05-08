Michael R. Jackson Named Recipient of 2019 Hull-Warriner Award

The Dramatists Guild of America Council has selected Jackson for his Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop.

The Dramatists Guild of America Council has selected Michael R. Jackson as the recipient of the 2019 Hull-Warriner Award for his musical A Strange Loop. Given to playwrights, by playwrights, the award is presented annually to writers whose work deals with social, political, or religious mores of the time.

The finalists for the award were Madeleine George for Hurricane Diane, Stephen Adly Guirgis for Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, Samuel D. Hunter for Greater Clements, Donja R. Love for one in two, and Jackie Sibblies Drury for Marys Seacole—all works seen Off-Broadway.

Earlier this week, Jackson was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in drama for A Strange Loop. The new musical, which features a book, music, and lyrics by Jackson, made its world premiere last year at Off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons in a co-production with Page 73. Inspired by Jackson's own experiences, the story follows a young artist at war with a host of demons—not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head—in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.

In addition to the Pulitzer, A Strange Loop was named the Best Musical of the 2019–2020 season by the New York Drama Critics' Circle and was nominated for the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical (winning two Lucille Lortel Awards for actors Larry Owens and John-Andrew Morrison). The production, which was directed by Stephen Brackett with choreography by Raja Feather Kell, also recently earned six Drama Desk Award nominations.

The Dramatists Guild of America Council will present the Hull-Warriner Award to Jackson at a celebration later this summer. Named after playwright Elizabeth Hull and actor Kate Warriner, the award has been presented since 1971. Previous recipients include Annie Baker, Jocelyn Bioh, Edward Albee, George C. Wolfe, and Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas.

