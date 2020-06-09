Michael R. Jackson, Pasek and Paul, More Set for ASCAP Experience: Home Edition

The Pulitzer and Tony-winning writers will talk about their careers in the streamed panel discussions.

Pulitzer winner Michael R. Jackson and the Tony, Oscar, and Grammy Award-winning songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have joined the lineup for the June 11 entry of ASCAP Experience: Home Edition, a free and online series of panel discussions with music industry professionals. The newly announced schedule runs from 3–6:50 PM ET, with all panel discussions available for viewing on demand following the live stream.

Jackson will discuss the creation of A Strange Loop with Kobalt Music's General Manager of Creative Sue Drew, while the Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman songwriters will focus on bridging the gap between stage and screen with producer Marc Platt. Pasek and Paul's panel is scheduled for 3:50–4:30 PM ET, with Jackson following from 5:20–6 PM.

Also joining the June 11 stream are Warner Chappell Music's Ryan Press to talk about music publishing and Atlas Music Publishing's Latoya Lee and Transparence Entertainment Group's Bruce Waynne to discuss how songwriters make money. Rapper T.I., Recording Academy Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Valeisha Butterfield, and Columbia Records' Azim Rashid will close out the proceedings with a discussion on preserving the legacy of Black music and pushing the culture forward.

The full line-up of panels will be available to stream for free from 3 PM ET June 11 at ASCAPExperience.com.