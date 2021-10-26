Michael Shannon and John Gallagher Jr. Reunite for Horror Film Abandoned

By Hayley Levitt
Oct 26, 2021
 
The pair performed on Broadway together in the 2016 revival of Long Day's Journey Into Night.
starsinthealley_2016_HR_2704.jpg
Michael Shannon and John Gallagher, Jr. Monica Simoes

It was announced today that Tony nominee Michael Shannon, Tony winner John Gallagher Jr., and Emma Roberts will lead the cast of a new psychological horror film, Abandoned, written by Jessica Scott and Erik Patterson.

A Deadline report describes the film as following "a mother, father, and infant son as they move into a remote farmhouse, which harbors a dark, tragic history. As their home’s past is revealed, the mother’s fragility escalates to a state of psychosis that jeopardizes her own safety and that of her newborn son."

Shannon, a two-time Oscar nominee, earned a Tony nomination in 2016 for his featured performance in the last Broadway revival of Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night. He has also performed on Broadway in Craig Wright's Grace and the 2019 revival of Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, starring opposite Audra McDonald.

Gallagher won a Tony Award in 2007 for his featured performance in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening. His other Broadway credits include Rabbit Hole, American Idiot, Jerusalem, and Long Day's Journey Into Night, in which he performed opposite Shannon.

Abandoned recently wrapped production and is financed through the partnership between Vertical Entertainment and Three Point Capital.

