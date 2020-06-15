Michael Urie and Cast of The Government Inspector Reunite for June 15 Online Reading

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Michael Urie and Cast of The Government Inspector Reunite for June 15 Online Reading
By Olivia Clement
Jun 15, 2020
 
Mary Testa and Michael McGrath also starred in Red Bull's hit 2017 production.
Government_Inspector_Red_Bull_Theatre_Production_Photo_2017_11_HR.jpg
Talene Monahon and Michael Urie Carol Rosegg

While its doors remain temporarily shut, Red Bull Theater continues its online programming with a virtual reunion reading of its 2017 production of The Government Inspector starring Michael Urie. Part of its Red Bull Theater Live series, the June 15 live stream benefits the theatre company.

Red Bull's The Government Inspector, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from Nikolai Gogol’s Russian satire Revizor, first played at The Duke on 42nd Street before transferring to New World Stages for another run. Directed by Jesse Berger, the cast also featured Tony nominee Mary Testa, Arnie Burton, Stephen DeRosa, and Tony winner Michael McGrath.

Rounding out the company were Ryan Garbayo, Kelly Hutchinson, Ben Mehl, Talene Monahon, Luis Moreno, James Rana, Tom Alan Robbins, Mary Lou Rosato, and David Manis (replaced by William Youmans in the New World Stages run).

The live stream reading will kick off at 7:30 PM ET and can be viewed on Red Bull's webiste.

See Mary Testa and Michael Urie Take the Stage in The Government Inspector

See Mary Testa and Michael Urie Take the Stage in The Government Inspector

The Red Bull Theater production, directed by Artistic Director Jesse Berger, runs through June 24.

16 PHOTOS
Government_Inspector_Red_Bull_Theatre_Production_Photo_2017_01_HR.jpg
Michael McGrath, Mary Testa, and Talene Monahon Carol Rosegg
Government_Inspector_Red_Bull_Theatre_Production_Photo_2017_03_HR.jpg
Stephen DeRosa, James Rana, Kelly Hutchinson, Michael McGrath, and Luis Moreno Carol Rosegg
Government_Inspector_Red_Bull_Theatre_Production_Photo_2017_04_HR.jpg
Arnie Burton, Mary Lou Rosato, and Mary Testa Carol Rosegg
Government_Inspector_Red_Bull_Theatre_Production_Photo_2017_02_HR.jpg
Michael McGrath (forefront) with Luis Moreno, and Mary Lou Rosato Carol Rosegg
Government_Inspector_Red_Bull_Theatre_Production_Photo_2017_05_HR.jpg
Mary Testa, Michael McGrath, Michael Urie, and Talene Monahon Carol Rosegg
Government_Inspector_Red_Bull_Theatre_Production_Photo_2017_06_HR.jpg
Tom Alan Robbins, Stephen DeRosa, James Rana, David Manis, Luis Moreno, Ryan Garbayo, and Ben Mehl Carol Rosegg
Government_Inspector_Red_Bull_Theatre_Production_Photo_2017_08_HR.jpg
Michael Urie and Arnie Burton Carol Rosegg
Government_Inspector_Red_Bull_Theatre_Production_Photo_2017_07_HR.jpg
Mary Testa, Michael McGrath, and Michael Urie Carol Rosegg
Government_Inspector_Red_Bull_Theatre_Production_Photo_2017_09_HR.jpg
Michael Urie and Arnie Burton Carol Rosegg
Government_Inspector_Red_Bull_Theatre_Production_Photo_2017_11_HR.jpg
Talene Monahon and Michael Urie Carol Rosegg
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.