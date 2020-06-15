Michael Urie and Cast of The Government Inspector Reunite for June 15 Online Reading

Mary Testa and Michael McGrath also starred in Red Bull's hit 2017 production.

While its doors remain temporarily shut, Red Bull Theater continues its online programming with a virtual reunion reading of its 2017 production of The Government Inspector starring Michael Urie. Part of its Red Bull Theater Live series, the June 15 live stream benefits the theatre company.

Red Bull's The Government Inspector, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from Nikolai Gogol’s Russian satire Revizor, first played at The Duke on 42nd Street before transferring to New World Stages for another run. Directed by Jesse Berger, the cast also featured Tony nominee Mary Testa, Arnie Burton, Stephen DeRosa, and Tony winner Michael McGrath.

Rounding out the company were Ryan Garbayo, Kelly Hutchinson, Ben Mehl, Talene Monahon, Luis Moreno, James Rana, Tom Alan Robbins, Mary Lou Rosato, and David Manis (replaced by William Youmans in the New World Stages run).

The live stream reading will kick off at 7:30 PM ET and can be viewed on Red Bull's webiste.

