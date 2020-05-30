Michael Urie, Reed Birney, Andréa Burns, Montego Glover, More Read Tim Pinckney's Ever So Humble on Stars in the House Live Stream

Plays in the House is a spinoff of Stars in the House, the daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to benefit The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Tim Pinckney's Ever So Humble May 30 at 2 PM. The cast features Tony winner Reed Birney (The Humans), Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!), Brandon Contreras (In the Heights), Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis), Ryan Spahn (Woven), and Michael Urie (Torch Song). Watch above.

Ever So Humble made its world premiere in July 2011 at the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca, New York, with Burns, Philip Hoffman, Eric T. Miller, Greg Bostwick, Jesse Bush, Karl Gregory, and Erica Steinhagen. In the comedy, an expired New York City sublet leaves Nick and his two best friends with no place to live. Enter Howard—a loveable but lonely man with a house in Brooklyn.

The reading is the latest presentation of the Plays in the House spinoff series, which continues every Saturday and Wednesday at 2 PM until Broadway reopens. Director-writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for Plays in the House. The stream will be available for limited viewing following the live stream.

Stars in the House promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous Stars in the House presentations.

The 8 PM stream May 30 will feature the original cast of William Finn and James Lapine's Off-Broadway hit Falsettoland, including Tony winners Michael Rupert and Faith Prince, Tony nominee Stephen Bogardus, Danny Gerard Lanzetta, Janet Metz, Heather MacRae, and Chip Zien.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

