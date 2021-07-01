Michael Urie, Veanne Cox, More Broadway Alums Will Star in Queer Horror Comedy Summoning Sylvia

The film is is written and directed by frequent collaborators Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor.

A new queer horror comedy movie from Indoor Boys creators Alex Wyse and Wesley Taylor is coming soon. Summoning Sylvia stars upcoming Michael Urie (soon to return to Broadway in Chicken and Biscuits), Tony nominee Veanne Cox, Frankie Grande, Noah Ricketts, and Troy Iwata, alongside Travis Coles, Nicholas Logan, Sean Grandillo, and Camden Garcia.

The movie, which recently wrapped filming, follows Larry as his three best friends Nico, Reggie, and Kevin kidnap the bachelor—along with his future brother-in-law—for a weekend getaway at a haunted house. When the group performs a séance to summon the ghost of a woman who murdered her son long ago, a night of chaos begins.

Written and directed by Taylor and Wyse, Summoning Sylvia is produced by Cody Lassen with Diamond Dog Entertainment serving as executive producer.