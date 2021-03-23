Michael Urie Will Lead Netflix Holiday LGBTQIA+ Rom-Com Single All the Way

Tony-winning director Michael Mayer is also attached to the project.

Winter might officially be over, but TV and movie executives are already planning for the next holiday season. Michael Urie, Luke MacFarlane, and Philemon Chambers will lead the newest LGBTQIA+ holiday film Single All the Way, set to debut on Netflix with a release date to be announced. Also attached to the project is Tony-winning director Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors).

Variety reports the full cast also includes Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson, Jennifer Coolidge, and Kathy Najimy. The movie follows Peter as he convinces his best friend to come home for the holidays in an attempt to show his family he's finally in a relationship. A blind date with his mother's trainer, however, derails the plan.

Single All the Way features a script by screenwriter and executive producer Chad Hodge with Joel S. Rice of Muse Entertainment serving as producer. “[When I] sat down to write this movie, I made a list of all the things I personally wanted to see in a holiday rom-com,” said Hodge. “The list ran the gamut, from honestly portraying the uniqueness of gay friendships and relationships, to the often hilarious dynamics of our families, to Jennifer Coolidge. I’m so grateful to Netflix for embracing all of it. I can’t wait to see it come to life.”

Urie was last seen on Broadway in Grand Horizons, which played the Helen Hayes Theater in the 2019–2020 season.

