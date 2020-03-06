Michael Urie Will Return to Buyer & Cellar at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Michael Urie Will Return to Buyer & Cellar at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater
By Dan Meyer
Mar 06, 2020
 
The performances will benefit Pride Plays and the Off-Broadway venue.

Michael Urie will reprise his role in Jonathan Tolins’ Buyer & Cellar for two performances at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater April 10–11.

In the solo show, Urie plays Alex More, a down-on-his-luck, recently fired Disneyland employee who lands a job curating the infamous basement of Barbara Streisand. Urie’s performance in the 2013 show won him a Clarence Derwent Award in addition to a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. The production was the recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show.

The production, directed by Nic Cory, will benefit Pride Plays and Rattlestick Playwrights Theater’s 25th anniversary. Urie co-produced Pride Plays last year with Doug Nevin, bringing a slate of LGBTQ+-themed shows to Rattlestick over a four-day period in June. The event was so successful, it’s coming back again this year.

INTERVIEW: Pride Plays Brings the Theatrical to World Pride

Urie recently starred in Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons on Broadway at the Hayes Theater, opposite Jane Alexander, Ashley Park, James Cromwell, Maulik Pancholy, Ben McKenzie, and Priscilla Lopez.

For tickets to Buyer & Cellar, visit Rattlestick.org.

Production Photos: Grand Horizons on Broadway

Production Photos: Grand Horizons on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Jane Alexander and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
James Cromwell and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Ashley Park and Ben McKenzie in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Ashley Park and Ben McKenzie in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Michael Urie and Maulik Pancholy in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Michael Urie in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Ben McKenzie and James Cromwell in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Ben McKenzie and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Priscilla Lopez and Jane Alexander in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Priscilla Lopez and Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Jane Alexander in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
in <i>Grand Horizons</i>
Ashley Park, Michael Urie, Jane Alexander, and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.