Michael Urie Will Return to Buyer & Cellar at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

The performances will benefit Pride Plays and the Off-Broadway venue.

Michael Urie will reprise his role in Jonathan Tolins’ Buyer & Cellar for two performances at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater April 10–11.

In the solo show, Urie plays Alex More, a down-on-his-luck, recently fired Disneyland employee who lands a job curating the infamous basement of Barbara Streisand. Urie’s performance in the 2013 show won him a Clarence Derwent Award in addition to a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. The production was the recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show.

The production, directed by Nic Cory, will benefit Pride Plays and Rattlestick Playwrights Theater’s 25th anniversary. Urie co-produced Pride Plays last year with Doug Nevin, bringing a slate of LGBTQ+-themed shows to Rattlestick over a four-day period in June. The event was so successful, it’s coming back again this year .

Urie recently starred in Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons on Broadway at the Hayes Theater, opposite Jane Alexander, Ashley Park, James Cromwell, Maulik Pancholy, Ben McKenzie, and Priscilla Lopez.

For tickets to Buyer & Cellar, visit Rattlestick.org.

