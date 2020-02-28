Michelle Aravena, Rodney Ingram, and Sean MacLaughlin Will Star in Drury Lane’s Evita

Performances of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical will begin in Chicago April 10.

Chicago's Drury Lane Theatre will present Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony-winning musical Evita beginning April 10. Directed and choreographed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, the limited engagement will continue through June 14. Opening night is scheduled for April 23.

The cast will be headed by Michelle Aravena (A Bronx Tale, Rocky) as Eva, Rodney Ingram (Aladdin, The Phantom of the Opera) as Che, Sean MacLaughlin (The Phantom of the Opera, Evita) as Perón, Paul Aguirre as Magaldi, Keila Hamed-Ramos as the Mistress, and Nina Poulimas as Little Eva.

The ensemble includes Alina Aquino, Clayton Cross, Anna Dreslinski, Kai Edgar, Leon Evans, Alejandro Fonseca, Samantha Gershman, Jeffrey Gorti, Jacqui Graziano, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Taylor Lane, Erica Mancini, Levi Merlo, Jessica Miret-Garcia, Jenna Napolitano, Thomas Ortiz, Emily Ramirez, Gray Randolph, Lisa Revis, Marisa Rivera, Lucas Segovia, Josh Pablo Szabo, Martín Ortiz Tapia, Arik Vega, Nicole Volpe, and Peyton Wilson.

Evita, which premiered as a two-LP recording starring Julie Covington (Eva) and Colm Wilkinson (Che), features a score by Lloyd Webber (music) and Rice (lyrics). Hal Prince staged both the original London and New York productions of the musical, which made stars of Elaine Paige (in London) and Mandy Patinkin and Patti LuPone (on Broadway). The score features such tunes as “Don't Cry for Me Argentina,” “Buenos Aires,” “A New Argentina,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall,” “I'd Be Surprisingly Good for You,” and “Rainbow High.” Madonna, Antonio Banderas, and Jonathan Pryce starred in the film version. The Broadway revival co-starred Elena Roger, Ricky Martin, and Michael Cerveris.

The creative team for the upcoming production also includes music director Jo Ann Daugherty, scenic designer Jennifer Reese, costume designer Ryan Park, lighting designer Yael Lubetzky, sound designer Ray Nardelli, properties designer Cassy Schillo, wig designer Emily Young, dramaturg Kate Cuellar, and production stage manager Larry Baker.

