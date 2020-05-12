Michelle Collins Guest Hosts Stars in the House, Featuring Ellie Kemper, Bryan Safi, and More

The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Comic and talk show host Michelle Collins guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, May 12 at 2 PM. Guests include comedian and writer Karen Chee, Ellie Kemper (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kelly McCreary (Grey's Anatomy), and Bryan Safi (Throwing Shade). Watch the stream above.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.



READ: How to Help Unemployed Theatre Industry Professionals During the Coronavirus Shutdown

The May 12 at 8 PM stream will feature a reunion of the cast of the '90s NBC series Caroline in the City, including Lea Thompson, Malcolm Gets, Amy Pietz, Eric Lutes, Andy Lauer, Tom LaGrua, John Mariano, and Jason Workman as well as show creator Marco Pennette.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. Since its launch, Stars in the House has raised over $200,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

